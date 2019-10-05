A busy Saturday: training, hustings and quizzing

Saturday started off with a double hit of back-to-back canvass training sessions in Camden, getting several new people up to speed on how to canvass for the very first time:

Although when I first turned up, I was a bit worried what was going to be expected of me:

Then it was off to the first hustings for the Liberal Democrat party president race:

Which meant I had to miss the first live audience recording of Never Mind The Bar Charts:

That show will be appearing in our podcast feed later this month.

And the day was rounded-off by the annual Sutton fish and chip quiz night, complete once again with the high-tech scoring:

And raffle tickets, of course:

