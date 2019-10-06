James Wilkinson selected by Huddersfield Liberal Democrats

Huddersfield Liberal Democrats have selected James Wilkinson as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

He was born at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and has lived in Huddersfield for over 30 years. James Wilkinson was educated at Greenhead College and Cambridge University and now works as an accountant for a large retailer in Leeds. He also volunteers as a school governor. He has been a Liberal Democrat campaigner for 20 years.

He said:

My top priority in Parliament will be to stop a damaging Brexit, whether by revoking Article 50 or having a People’s Vote. Having lived and worked abroad, I know that the UK’s place is at the top table in Europe, shaping the agenda to make sure we’re getting the best for British citizens and businesses while maintaining the closest possible ties with our European neighbours.

James Wilkinson is also passionately committed to working in Westminster and locally to improve the transport infrastructure. Northern England remains one of the worst connected regions and, he says, recent government announcements on HS3 do not give confidence that investment will be forthcoming.

While transport links are vital, a vibrant town centre is critical to giving Huddersfield, whose library I used to often visit, a future to rival its proud time as an economic powerhouse.

On this, he added,

Huddersfield’s town centre faces the same challenges as others, but imaginative solutions can bring lasting change and make it a leisure, business and retail destination of choice.

Andrew McCaig, Chair of Huddersfield Liberal Democrats, added

Forty years of the same Labour MP and decades of Labour council rule have not delivered for Huddersfield but electing James will give the town the strong voice it deserves.

