Political

Renew Party backs Chuka Umunna in Cities of London and Westminster

Following the weekend’s news from Beaconsfield comes another piece of the emerging cross-party cooperation amongst Remainers ahead of the next general election.

This time it involves the Renew Party and Chuka Umunna:
Tweet from Chuka Umunna announcing backing from the Renew Party

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.