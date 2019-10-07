Heidi Allen joins the Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party keeps on growing with news from South Cambridgeshire:

Former Conservative MP Heidi Allen has been unveiled as the latest recruit to the Liberal Democrats, declaring that at least 20 more “one-nation Tories” would like to follow suit. Ms Allen told The Independent the Conservative Party no longer offered a home for MPs from its centrist tradition, though she admitted she did not know if any would have the “bravery” to jump ship.

Full praise is due for the warm and generous response from our now former PPC:

