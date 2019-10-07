Conservative councillor joins Liberal Democrats in Gloucestershire

Heidi Allen isn’t the only elected person joining the Liberal Democrats this week:

Councillor Keith Rippington (Bisley & Painswick) announced his decision to resign from the Tory party on September 9, saying it was “very right wing”.

And today, he has announced that he has joined Gloucestershire Lib Dems.

Mr Rippington, who described himself as “a lifetime supporter of the Conservative party”, had backed the group for 50 years.

He said he left the group over the party’s approach to Brexit and its shift to the “extreme right”.

Following a brief spell as an independent, he has joined the Liberal Democrats, which he said is the only party “representing what is in the best interests of the country.” [Stroud News & Journal]