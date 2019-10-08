Rebels with a cause: Never Mind The Bar Charts #19
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen Tall and I Pack discuss the growing number of recruits to the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party, the unusual set of seats the party is targeting for the general election, why Will Hutton is wrong about Jeremy Corbyn and why everyone should go read Gaby Hinsliff.
Plus an extended digression about cake, apples and grandmothers.
Show notes
- Mark is running to be Liberal Democrat Party President.
- The must-listen interview with Paula Surridge about British politics and the place for the Liberal Democrats.
- Local Lib Dem PPC Ian Sollom graciously welcomes Heidi Allen to the Lib Dems.
- Rob Castell, formerly Lib Dem PPC for Beaconsfield, previously did a brilliant campaign video.
- Cake, having and eating thereof.
- Grandmothers and machine guns.
- Gaby Hinsliff’s excellent piece on the end of the liberal Tory.
