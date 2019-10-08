Rebels with a cause: Never Mind The Bar Charts #19

Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen Tall and I Pack discuss the growing number of recruits to the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party, the unusual set of seats the party is targeting for the general election, why Will Hutton is wrong about Jeremy Corbyn and why everyone should go read Gaby Hinsliff.

Plus an extended digression about cake, apples and grandmothers.

