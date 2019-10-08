More recruits from the Conservatives for the Liberal Democrats

It’s not only MPs and councillors joining the Lib Dems. Conservatives in both Southend and Bedford have joined the Liberal Democrats in recent days.

First, the news from Bedford:

One of Bedford Borough’s most senior Conservatives has switched to the Liberal Democrats. Jas Parmar is a former deputy leader of the party at Bedford Borough Council. He has also been the party’s candidate for Mayor of Bedford, stood to become the county’s first Police and Crime Commissioner, and was a parliamentary candidate in Warley in the 2010 general election. [Bedford Today]

And news from Southend Liberal Democrats:

Mother and daughter Charlotte and Katie Kurilecz from Westcliff-on-Sea are so fed up with Boris Johnson’s determination to achieve a No Deal Brexit “do or die”, that they have torn up their Conservative Party membership cards and joined the Liberal Democrats. Charlotte explained: “I’ve left the Conservatives because they have moved away from the centre ground. They have tried to stop debate and get rid of dissenting voices. They are pursuing a reckless No Deal Brexit with no care for the dire consequences.”

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.