Thank you for the lovely wave of support in the Lib Dem Party President contest
Thank you to the many people who have already publicly said they’ll be voting for me to be the next Liberal Democrat President.
Here are just a few, starting with Richard Kemp who sadly had to withdraw from the race himself:
To find out more about why I’m standing and what’s attracted people to my campaign, see “We need to step up, urgently” and to back my campaign, sign up at markpack.org.uk/president.
