Liberal Democrats hold council seat in Watford by-election
Three council by-elections this week, with one defence each for Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Bramley and Sherfield, Basingstoke and Deane
No Liberal Democrat candidate this time even though there was one in the May elections.
Result to come.
Beanfield, Corby
Chris Stanbra stood for the Liberal Democrats, giving the party a candidate in a ward where there had been none last time, hooray.
Tudor, Watford
Bill Stanton stood for the Liberal Democrats after Cllr Joe Fahmy was promoted at work to a politically restricted post. He’s now also the new councillor:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There is one comment