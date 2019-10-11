A sign of the Liberal Democrat ambition for the next general election

A striking sign of how ambitious the Liberal Democrats are being in expanding the range of seats the party is contesting seriously, going deep into territory that is Remain-leaning but with high profile Leave MPs.

In this case, a seat which the best estimates put at voting 61% Remain but has high-profile Leave supporter Graham Bady as its MP. It’s going to be fought by Angela Smith:

