NEW: guides for canvassing and leaflets, specially designed for new helpers



All ready ahead of a possible 2019 general election and a certain big round of 2020 local elections are two new guides from me: one to canvassing and one to leafleting.

I’ve often covered both leaflets in training sessions around the country, so these guides are a handy way to capture the best bits of those sessions in a format that’s designed for passing on to local members and activists. They are both single-sided A4, convenient for printing out and handing around with bundles of leaflets ready for delivery or clipboards ready for canvassing.

You can get both guides here.

Feedback on both, and on what topic might be suitable for future guides, is most welcome.

