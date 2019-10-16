Second MP backs Mark Pack for Liberal Democrat President

Following Layla Moran’s support, here’s the second Member of Parliament backing me in the race to be Lib Dem President:

Thanks for your support Wera!

The record of our team in Bath is really impressive (and they do Lib Dem pointing very well). They’ve had their knockbacks over the years, but also managed to hold on to enough strength to bounce back impressively.

They are also a great illustration of how local and Parliamentary election successes go together. Strength in one election not only helps us win in other elections, it also gives us more of a chance of recovering from an electoral setback at another level.

That’s one of the reasons why focusing on the full range of elections is part of my pitch to be President: success at all levels matters in its own right and helps us at the other levels too.

Agree? Sign up to back my campaign here.