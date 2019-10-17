The bonus second online hustings in the Liberal Democrat Party President race took place this week, and in a turn-up for the form book, Christine mentioned chocolate more often than I did.

You can watch it again, kept to a concise 57 minutes by chair Isabelle Parasram, here:

If you’d like to know more about the plans I mention in the hustings, check out my campaign video:

And if you’re really hardcore, there’s the first online hustings available to rewatch too.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.