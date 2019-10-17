Conservatives gain council seat from Labour in by-election
Another quartet of council by-elections this week, with two Labour seats and two independent seats up. Only two Liberal Democrat candidates – but that is one up on the last time these seats were contested.
Westcourt, Gravesham
Princes Park, Liverpool
Lee Rowlands stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Upper Dales, North Yorkshire
The largest county ward in the country, coming in at over 270 square miles, this also has a good claim to be the most beautiful. (Fire at me your outrage at this dismissal of your own even more beautiful area in the comments.) Thank you to Simon Crosby for standing for the Liberal Democrats, becoming the party’s first candidate here since 2005.
Result to come.
Hawes, High Abbotside and Upper Swaledale, Richmondshire
Result to come.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
