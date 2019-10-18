This is quite awesome from the farm of Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for The Cotswolds, Liz Webster:

Liz Webster says:

Through setting up Farmers for a People’s Vote, I got to know the Led By Donkeys team. We decided to work together on messaging to counter the Vote Leave boards on farms which resonated so deeply. This evolved from stop Brexit to the positive message that the polling data has uncovered. It took a few days to make and film, but the concept began during Harvest. It’s a powerful and emotional film which reflects the reality that Johnson’s horrendous Brexit deal will decimate farming and ensure our food is significantly downgraded to low quality imports, with minimal labelling requirements – you won’t know what you’re eating. Our countryside will be damaged and the agri-food sector will be diminished.

