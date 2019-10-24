Liberal Democrats gain council seat from Conservatives with huge swing
A bumper set of eight council by-elections this week: four Conservative seats, three Labour ones and one former independent seat.
Abbey North, Daventry
Alan Knape stood for the Liberal Democrats.
Heavitree and Whipton Barton, Devon
The Lib Dem candidate was Rowena Squires.
Bagillt West, Flintshire
No Liberal Democrat candidate this time, although there wasn’t the previous two times either.
Llandrindod North, Powys council
Jake Berriman was the Liberal Democrat candidate, a welcome change from last time where the party didn’t stand in this ward. And he did more than just stand, he won the seat too::
Newtown South, Powys council
Kelly Healy was the Lib Dem this time round, again a welcome change as last time the party didn’t contest this ward.
Coupe Green and Gregson Lane, South Ribble
Stephanie Portersmith’s candidate for the Liberal Democrats means the party contested the seat after two previous no-shows.
Torksey, West Lindsey
Noel Mullally was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Melksham Without South, Wiltshire
Vanessa Fiorelli stood for the Liberal Democrats and scored a very impressive result:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
