It’s polling day! (for the Liberal Democrat internal elections)

If you were a Liberal Democrat party member as of 5pm, Monday 30 September then you’re eligible to vote in the elections for Party President, party committees and other posts.

If the party has a working email address for you in the membership records, you should get an email on Saturday 26 October from elections@libdems.org.uk with online voting instructions. Watch out in your spam/junk folder for this email if you don’t see it land in your inbox. It will have the subject line, “IMPORTANT: Your ballot paper”.

However, if the party does not have a working email address in the records, then you will instead be sent a postal ballot. These started going out in the post on Friday 25 October, second class, and so all should have arrived by Thursday 31 October.

If don’t receive your ballot paper, then you can contact elections@libdems.org.uk, and if necessary a replacement ballot can be sent to you.

You will have until 5pm on Friday 8 November to vote.

To find out more about why I’m running for Party President and why people like the party’s Brexit spokesperson, Tom Brake, are backing me, see my manifesto or take a watch of this video:

