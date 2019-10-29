Heidi Allen standing down, Sam Gyimah to stand in Kensington
With a general election looking imminent, two of the recent joiners to the Liberal Democrats have news of their plans.
First up, Heidi Allen isn’t going to stand for re-election:
Second, Sam Gyimah will be standing in Kensington:
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.
