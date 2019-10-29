Cambridge constituency opinion poll shows Liberal Democrats ahead

Following the release by the Liberal Democrats of a constituency poll for Luciana Berger’s hoped-for new constituency of Finchley and Golders Green, comes this one for Cambridge. It’s promising news for Rod Cantrill:

Looks like I’ve chosen a good place to go canvassing tomorrow.

The full data tables are available, and all the caveats I mentioned last time very much also apply to this poll.

One detail worth noting in particular: the poll puts the Liberal Democrats on 51% amongst Remainers and only 8% amongst Leavers. Constituency result projections that don’t take into account the Leave/Remain balance of a seat are likely to be very fragile.

