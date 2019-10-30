Political

Lib Dems win first council by-election of the week

While the House of Commons on Tuesday was voting for a December general election, this week’s first council by-election was also taking place. The result? A Liberal Democrat win with a nice increase in the party’s vote.

Leamington Lillington, Warwick

Congratulations to new councillor Dan Russell, who long-time Liberal Democrat activists may recall from years back before he moved to Poland. Welcome back to the political frontline Dan!

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

