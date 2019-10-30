As has become traditional at the start of a general election campaign, the Liberal Democrats have set out their position on coalitions:

Speaking on Radio 4, Jo Swinson said:

I can’t be clearer. Neither Boris Johnson nor Corbyn is fit to be Prime Minister. Our country deserves a better choice, and I am standing as candidate to be Prime Minister.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.