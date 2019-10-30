Congratulations to Kaweh Beheshtizadeh, newly announced as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Bracknell.

A former refugee, Kaweh is, I believe, the first former refugee selected as a PPC by the party and has won the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year award:

I was inspired to study law by the legal aid solicitor who helped me with my asylum case. My solicitor was really good, but I could see that many other asylum seekers were suffering badly without any proper representation… I was born in a small village in Iranian Kurdistan during the Iran-Iraq war. Some of my earliest childhood memories were of tragic moments such as the bombardment of our area by the Iraqi air forces, seeing the injured people in our village and the people who had fled from the chemical bombardment in Halabja by the Iraqi regime… In the last 13 years, I have learned that you should never allow your failures to stop you striving for what often seems to be unachievable. If you focus on your goal, if you dream big and if you work hard, you will achieve your goal.

Kaweh’s story is told in the book, The Ungrateful Refugee.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

