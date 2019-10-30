Rachel Riley will be voting Liberal Democrat at the general election

Often in the news for her campaigning against anti-Semitism, TV star and mathematician Rachel Riley will be voting Liberal Democrat this time. More specifically, she’ll be voting for Chuka Umunna in Cities of London and Westminster:

