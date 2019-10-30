Following the Finchley and Golders Green and the Cambridge constituency polls published by the Liberal Democrats comes one from North East Somerset. That’s Jacob Rees-Mogg’s seat, where the Liberal Democrats made dramatic council gains in May with his home now having a Liberal Democrat councillor.

The usual (and non-trivial) caveats apply and the full data tables are available.

A couple of particular points are worth highlighting, matching the findings in the other polls released. First, that the Liberal Democrats are doing massively better amongst Remain rather than Leave voters (at 60% support amongst Remain voters and 3% amongst Leave voters in this poll).

Second, that the scale of the Liberal Democrat recovery – matching the national opinion polls which put the party on between double and treble its support in 2017 – means that the 2017 general election results are very far from a sure guide as to who now is in contention in particular seats.

