How the Lib Dem policy of revoking Article 50 polls with voters

Interesting detail from the latest Survation poll for the Daily Mail, asking voters what they make of the Liberal Democrat policy of revoking Article 50 if the party wins a general election:

The Liberal Democrats have said they will cancel Brexit if they won the next general election. To what extent does this policy make you more or less likely to vote for the Liberal Democrats?

2016 Remain voters: net +42 more likely

2016 Leave voters: net -67% less likely

That sort of polarisation works for a core votes strategy, an approach of course that I’m in favour of. It’s also the approach the party took so very successfully in the European elections, moving away for blanket leaflet deliveries by and large, for example, and instead targeting likely Remain voters.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.