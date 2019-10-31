“Stop Brexit. Build a brighter future.” – the Lib Dem general election slogan

No prizes for having guessed that the Liberal Democrat general election slogan would feature Brexit:

Stop Brexit. Build a brighter future.

The second part, though, is crucial. As I’ve commented in many of the Party President hustings over the last couple of weeks, the Liberal Democrats are against Brexit not because we want to preserve the world as it was. Rather, we’re against Brexit because of all the improvements we want to bring – and which are best delivered by being in the European Union. Effective international cooperation to tackle climate change, for example.

