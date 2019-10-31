Liberal Democrats announce trio of PPCs for Nottingham

In the wake of the news of a December general election, Nottingham Liberal Democrats have announced their candidates for the three Nottingham constituencies.

Standing for Nottingham South is Barry Holliday, who commented:

I have lived and worked in and near to Nottingham South for the past 15 years and I’m proud to be speaking up for my neighbours and constituents. We’ve seen that there is no form of Brexit which helps Britain, the Johnson and May deal followed by a Tory government will cost the UK £70 billion and send us back to the 1870s. A Corbyn Brexit followed by a Corbyn-led government would send us back to the 1970s. There’s only one party here in Nottingham who can beat Labour, stop Brexit and take us forward towards a brighter future and that’s the Liberal Democrats.

Standing in Nottingham North will be Christina Morgan-Danvers, who said:

I joined the Lib Dems in 2017 after being appalled by the lack of honesty in parliament from the Tories and Labour. I am determined to represent my fellow residents of Nottingham North with honesty, integrity and never dodge a question. I believe no-one voted to be poorer in the EU referendum and now we know the best deal possible is the one we have now as members of the European Union.

Standing in Nottingham East is Robert Swift, who added:

I am proud to be standing for the seat I was born in. I was born in Sherwood, went to school in Arnold and now run a small business in the area. For too long, Nottingham’s Labour MPs have let down their constituents by failing to hold this disastrous Tory government to account. Britain and Nottingham needs change, it needs the Liberal Democrats.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

