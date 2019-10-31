Youngest candidate in Britain selected by Lib Dems for Stafford

Liberal Democrat members have selected Alex Wagner as their candidate for Stafford ahead of the December general election.

He is a full-time campaigner, well known in much of the West Midlands for work done to support hardworking councillors in their communities.

Alex is the youngest Lib Dem candidate in the country, at 18. He was born in Shrewsbury and went to school in rural Shropshire.

Reacting to his selection, Alex Wagner said:

I am delighted to be standing to represent Stafford. It is an immense privilege to be able to fly the flag for the Liberal Democrats at such a pivotal time in our politics. With remain-voters feeling let down by Labour, and a disastrous Tory no-deal seeming likely, lots of residents are telling us that it’s time for a change in Stafford. The Liberal Democrats are enjoying our highest opinion poll ratings for almost a decade and our fantastic new leader, Jo Swinson, is the best choice for Prime Minister. A No Deal Brexit would be a disaster for our economy here in Stafford and I am proud that a Liberal Democrat government would stop Brexit as its first priority. With Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson both taking their parties to the extremes, there is a real opening for moderate, middle-ground liberal candidates this election. The polls are showing that our clear anti-Brexit message is resonating with voters. If everyone who wants to stop Brexit votes for the Liberal Democrats this time we can send a clear message to both Labour and the Tories.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

