+++ Antoinette Sandbach joins the Liberal Democrats

The Member of Parliament for Eddisbury, Antoinette Sandbach, is joining the Liberal Democrats. One of the twenty-one Conservative MPs to have had the whip withdrawn after rebelling over Brexit, she had previously supported Remain in the European referendum.

She will be standing for the party at the general election in Eddisbury, with the former Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the seat, Ian Priestner, tweeting his welcome for the news.

As is now traditional, the news has been trailed by Jo Swinson in a musically-themed tweet:

If you’re not on Twitter yourself, you can keep up with such news from the party with my special email digest of Jo Swinson’s tweets.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.