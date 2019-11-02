Voting in the Liberal Democrat internal elections

There is a lot of understandable confusion and frustration over the voting arrangements for the Liberal Democrat internal elections.

Once they (and the general election) are over, we need to make sure the lessons are properly understood and learnt, particularly as this isn’t the first time we’ve had problems with party elections getting in the way of people voting.

One small saving grace is that, partly thanks to my own suggestion, the rules have a provision for the closing date of the polls to be delayed if necessary if a general election gets in the way, such as if an election means there isn’t enough time to properly process all the voting queries in time. Watch out for any possible official news on that soon.

The immediate priority is to make sure as many people as possible can vote. Voting is open to everyone who was a party member as of the close of nominations at 5pm on Monday 30 September.

(1) If you voted online promptly (in about the first 24 hours, before 10am on Sunday 27 October) then your vote is likely to have been cancelled and you will need to vote again.

This is due to a problem with the committee elections as some candidate manifestos were missing from the online system. Therefore if you voted during the period in which this was the case, you’ll have to vote again in fairness to the candidates who submitted those missing manifestos.

If you are one of these people, you should have had an email in your inbox on Friday titled, “Important update on your internal election vote” and from Nick Harvey.

(2) If you have not yet had either an online or a postal ballot, then something has gone wrong in getting one to you – so contact elections@libdems.org.uk. They have a two working day target but the volume of queries means it is taking longer for some people – so get your query in quickly.

Please do comment below if you encounter any other problems or need further assistance working out how to be able to vote – will do my best to assist or point you in the right direction.

(Please also share this with other members you know – it’s likely people may, for example, need to revote but miss seeing the email about this.)