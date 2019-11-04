What are Liberal Democrat members voting for? LDN #130

Why I’m running for Party President Winning elections at every level gives us more of that precious political power to stop Brexit, to protect our planet, to heal the divisions in our society and to meet the needs of our local communities. That’s why winning is so important – and that’s why I’ve put helping you win at the heart of my pitch to be your next President. The key task for the next President is to ensure we have the right strategy and the right organisation to win, bigger and better than ever before – in local government, in the London Assembly, in the Welsh and Scottish governments, in Westminster and in future European elections too. That’s a task well-suited to my record and my skills: Creating with former MP David Howarth the core votes strategy that has underpinned our recovery since 2015

Co-author of the party’s handbook for general election agents

Raising the money this year to give Liberal Democrats from seven council areas without a Lib Dem councillor an intensive programme of training and support through to the May elections

Successfully championing a new registered supporter scheme, now in place, growing and successful

Supporting the group doing the hard graft on important reforms to our disciplinary process, getting an improved, streamlined and independent system in place

Working with colleagues to introduce gender-balanced selection rules when the London Assembly was created, ensuring we took positive steps to improve our diversity

Always listening to and informing members, running the best-read Liberal Democrat website outside HQ and sending nearly 2 million emails in the last year alone to keep supporters informed about what the party is doing, why it is doing it – and how to get involved in influencing it

And many other examples, based on my detailed knowledge and long experience of how the party works It is, to borrow one of our favourite phrases, a record of action… and a promise of more: