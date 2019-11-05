South East Cambridgeshire constituency poll shows Lib Dems surging
Another constituency poll, and the same story as with the others in seats where the Lib Dems have hopes: Lib Dems surging, Labour dropping back.
As usual, the full data tables are available and the usual caveats apply.
