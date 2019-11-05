So far, we’ve had six constituency opinion polls released, one full set of MRP data (which is a large scale national poll then used to model the results in individual constituencies) plus of course the 2017 general election results in all seats.

How do they compare? Let’s look at those six seats for which we have all three.

In five out of six cases both the constituency poll and the MRP data used agree on which pair of parties is currently in the top two slots (and hence who should be considered as potential recipients of tactical votes). Three of those five cases involve a change in the top two from 2017. The one exception is Portsmouth South, where MRP and the constituency poll diverge on who is in the top two.

Overall then, MRP and constituency polling are painting a broadly similar picture, including in cases where they both show a major change from the 2017 general election result.

That means that, broadly speaking, based on the public data we have so far either (a) both this MRP data and the constituency polls are wrong, or (b) the 2017 general election result will not be a great guide to tactical voting decisions.

My money is on (b) as that both would fit with what we know from other data (e.g. the big swings shown in the national polls and the pattern of vote shares in the European elections, both of which suggest significant limitations to using the 2017 results as tactical voting guides), and also as the constituency polls and MRP get to their answers via very different routes. Two different approaches coming up with roughly the same answer gives that answer extra weight.

Cambridge Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 16% 52% 29% – 2% Poll (October) 10% 30% 39% 7% 12% MRP 16% 30% 38% 6% 7% Finchley and Golders Green Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 47% 44% 7% (1% Ukip) 2% Poll (October) 29% 25% 41% 2% 3% MRP 36% 25% 26% 5% 5% North East Somerset Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 54% 35% 8% – 2% Poll (October) 44% 14% 28% 7% 3% MRP 41% 18% 23% 8% 7% Portsmouth South Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 38% 41% 17% (3% Ukip) – Poll (October) 27% 24% 30% 14% – MRP 30% 25% 22% 12% 10% South East Cambridgeshire Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 53% 28% 19% – – Poll (October) 42% 16% 31% 8% – MRP 37% 16% 29% 10% 6% Workington Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 42% 51% 7% (4% Ukip) – Poll (October) 45% 34% 5% 13% 2% MRP 33% 31% 12% 18% 4%

