First, and most importantly, all the caveats about constituency polls apply, although it is worth noting that so far constituency polls and MRP modelling are giving broadly similar results. That two different approaches give similar results suggests more confidence in the picture and certainly undermines any naive faith in the last general election as being the definitive best guide to tactical voting. The evidence is stacking up rather differently.

With that, here are the poll results…

South Cambridgeshire

The full data tables are available and it is worth noting that the polling took place after Heidi Allen’s decision to retire and the reinstatement of Ian Sollom as the Lib Dem candidate.

Wokingham

This is a constituency of double-interest due to being held by arch-Brexiter John Redwood and due to the Liberal Democrat candidate being recent recruit to the Parliamentary Party Phillip Lee:

A Survation poll commissioned by the party in [John Redwood’s] Wokingham constituency … found the Tory vote plummeting 15 points since the 2017 general election to 42 per cent, with Lib Dems just four points behind on 38 per cent – up 22 points. With Labour down 13 points to 12 per cent in the poll, Jo Swinson’s party said the Buckinghamshire seat was now “a two-horse race” with Lib Dems closing in on Redwood. [The Independent]

(I’ll update with the full data tables when they are released.)

