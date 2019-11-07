Close of polls put back a week for Lib Dem internal elections

The close of polls in the elections for Liberal Democrat Party President and various other party roles is being put back a week, to Friday 15 November. The results will now come out on Saturday 16 November.

Have you taken part in my quick survey about how you’ve found (trying to) vote in these party elections?

A major upside of this decision is that there’s more time for people who have had problems receiving their ballot papers (electronically or via the post) to get these resolved and still get to vote in time.

If you’re in that category, elections@libems.org.uk is the best contact to use (and better than phoning party HQ given how busy the phone lines are with the general election).

If you have emailed them and not heard back, a tip before you chase again – check your junk/spam folder. I’ve now come across quite a large number of members who thought they hadn’t had any response but then found a response (sometimes more than one!) in their spam. I’m not sure why replies back from elections@libdems.org.uk seem so prone to ending up in spam, but it’s worth looking out for.

