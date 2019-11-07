Gedling constituency poll: Labour still ahead in key Conservative target

The latest constituency opinion poll is one commissioned by The Economist, looking at one of the key marginals for the Conservative Party strategy of shedding seats to the Liberal Democrats in England and all round in Scotland to come off: a Midland Leave-voting seat currently held by Labour.

Gedling has often been a Conservative Party target and voted Leave 56%-44% in the referendum.

But the Conservatives look to be struggling to win it:

Note: there’s an error in the Survation graphic. The Conservative vote share is down (rather than up) six points compared to 2017.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.