Nick Boles: vote Liberal Democrat
The Evening Standard reports:
Former Conservative minister Nick Boles today announced he will vote for the Liberal Democrats and urged voters to back anyone but the “appalling choice” between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr Boles, who resigned the Conservative whip over Brexit, claimed voters “wouldn’t trust either of the Prime Ministerial candidates to mind your children for an hour let alone run the country”.
