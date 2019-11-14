Having in the past often done the many steps up and down to letterboxes in this area too, I can attest to how much training you can get in with a few humble leaflet delivery rounds:

More information on how to deliver leaflets here.

P.S.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.