Lib Dems gain council seat from Conservatives but miss out on gain in Scotland by just two votes
Eight council by-elections on Thursday, to add to the City of London Corporation contest earlier in the week.
Here are the results as they come:
No Lib Dem candidate in this one, continuing the run of no-shows for the party that goes back through four elections now.
Congratulations, Neil McCall and team.
Congratulations and commiserations to Aude Boubaker-Calder and team on coming so very, very close to winning this time. What is it about Fife and Lib Dems missing out by two?
(Of course, the usual caveats need adding for comparing votes in Scottish by-elections as they are held under AV while the normal elections are multimember wards using STV).
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments