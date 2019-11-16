2019 general election constituency opinion polls

Here are all the constituency opinion polls published for the 2019 general election. Note in particular how big the swings often are from the 2017 general election, making the 2017 election results a poor guide to tactical voting choices in many heavily Remain area.

Cambridge Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 16% 52% 29% – 2% Survation (Oct) 10% 30% 39% 7% 12% Esher and Walton Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 59% 19% 17% (2% Ukip) 2% Survation (Oct) 45% 11% 36% 4% 3% Finchley and Golders Green Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 47% 44% 7% (1% Ukip) 2% Survation (Oct) 29% 25% 41% 2% 3% Deltapoll (Nov) 46% 19% 32% Gedling Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 43% 52% 2% (2% Ukip) 1% Survation (Nov) 37% 42% 6% 13% 1% Kensington Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 42% 42% 12% – 2% Deltapoll (Nov) 36% 27% 33% North East Somerset Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 54% 35% 8% – 2% Survation (Oct) 44% 14% 28% 7% 3% Portsmouth South Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 38% 41% 17% (3% Ukip) – Reading West Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 49% 43% 6% – 2% Survation (Nov) 50% 26% South Cambridgeshire Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 52% 27% 19% – 2% Survation (Nov) 36% 12% 40% 7% 4% South East Cambridgeshire Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 53% 28% 19% – – Survation (Oct) 42% 16% 31% 8% – Wimbledon Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 47% 36% 15% (1% Ukip) 2% Deltapoll (Nov) 38% 23% 36% Wokingham Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 57% 25% 16% – 2% Survation (Nov) 42% 12% 38% 5% 3% Workington Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green 2017 result 42% 51% 7% (4% Ukip) – Survation (Oct) 45% 34% 5% 13% 2%

