2019 general election constituency opinion polls
Here are all the constituency opinion polls published for the 2019 general election. Note in particular how big the swings often are from the 2017 general election, making the 2017 election results a poor guide to tactical voting choices in many heavily Remain area.
|Cambridge
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|16%
|52%
|29%
|–
|2%
|Survation (Oct)
|10%
|30%
|39%
|7%
|12%
|Esher and Walton
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|59%
|19%
|17%
|(2% Ukip)
|2%
|Survation (Oct)
|45%
|11%
|36%
|4%
|3%
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|47%
|44%
|7%
|(1% Ukip)
|2%
|Survation (Oct)
|29%
|25%
|41%
|2%
|3%
|Deltapoll (Nov)
|46%
|19%
|32%
|Gedling
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|43%
|52%
|2%
|(2% Ukip)
|1%
|Survation (Nov)
|37%
|42%
|6%
|13%
|1%
|Kensington
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|42%
|42%
|12%
|–
|2%
|Deltapoll (Nov)
|36%
|27%
|33%
|North East Somerset
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|54%
|35%
|8%
|–
|2%
|Survation (Oct)
|44%
|14%
|28%
|7%
|3%
|Portsmouth South
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|38%
|41%
|17%
|(3% Ukip)
|–
|Reading West
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|49%
|43%
|6%
|–
|2%
|Survation (Nov)
|50%
|26%
|South Cambridgeshire
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|52%
|27%
|19%
|–
|2%
|Survation (Nov)
|36%
|12%
|40%
|7%
|4%
|South East Cambridgeshire
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|53%
|28%
|19%
|–
|–
|Survation (Oct)
|42%
|16%
|31%
|8%
|–
|Wimbledon
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|47%
|36%
|15%
|(1% Ukip)
|2%
|Deltapoll (Nov)
|38%
|23%
|36%
|Wokingham
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|57%
|25%
|16%
|–
|2%
|Survation (Nov)
|42%
|12%
|38%
|5%
|3%
|Workington
|Con
|Lab
|Lib Dem
|Brexit
|Green
|2017 result
|42%
|51%
|7%
|(4% Ukip)
|–
|Survation (Oct)
|45%
|34%
|5%
|13%
|2%
