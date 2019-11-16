Political

2019 general election constituency opinion polls

Here are all the constituency opinion polls published for the 2019 general election. Note in particular how big the swings often are from the 2017 general election, making the 2017 election results a poor guide to tactical voting choices in many heavily Remain area.

Cambridge
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 16% 52% 29% 2%
Survation (Oct) 10% 30% 39% 7% 12%
Esher and Walton
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 59% 19% 17% (2% Ukip) 2%
Survation (Oct) 45% 11% 36% 4% 3%
Finchley and Golders Green
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 47% 44% 7% (1% Ukip) 2%
Survation (Oct) 29% 25% 41% 2% 3%
Deltapoll (Nov) 46% 19% 32%
Gedling
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 43% 52% 2% (2% Ukip) 1%
Survation (Nov) 37% 42% 6% 13% 1%
Kensington
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 42% 42% 12% 2%
Deltapoll (Nov) 36% 27% 33%
North East Somerset
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 54% 35% 8% 2%
Survation (Oct) 44% 14% 28% 7% 3%
Portsmouth South
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 38% 41% 17% (3% Ukip)
Reading West
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 49% 43% 6% 2%
Survation (Nov) 50% 26%
South Cambridgeshire
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 52% 27% 19% 2%
Survation (Nov) 36% 12% 40% 7% 4%
South East Cambridgeshire
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 53% 28% 19%
Survation (Oct) 42% 16% 31% 8%
Wimbledon
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 47% 36% 15% (1% Ukip) 2%
Deltapoll (Nov) 38% 23% 36%
Wokingham
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 57% 25% 16% 2%
Survation (Nov) 42% 12% 38% 5% 3%
Workington
Con Lab Lib Dem Brexit Green
2017 result 42% 51% 7% (4% Ukip)
Survation (Oct) 45% 34% 5% 13% 2%

