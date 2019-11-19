Conservative peer campaigning and voting for the Liberal Democrats
Westminster Liberal Democrats bring the news:
Conservative Baroness Patience Wheatcroft [has] joined local members out campaigning in Paddington and endorsed Chuka Umunna in the Cities of London & Westminster.
Baroness Wheatcroft is a Conservative Peer, a former Editor of The Sunday Telegraph, and a former Editor of the The Wall Street Journal Europe.
Commenting when canvassing with Chuka Umunna and Caroline Pidgeon AM near Paddington Station, Baroness Wheatcroft said:
“I have previously supported the Conservatives but could not possibly do so at this General Election. The party no longer represents my values, whereas Chuka is pro-enterprise, pro-European, and has liberal, internationalist views which chime with our community here and what I believe.
“We need someone who will work to stop Boris Johnson’s Brexit and, in leaving Labour, Chuka has shown he will never facilitate Jeremy Corbyn entering Downing Street. That is why I am supporting him and the Liberal Democrats in Westminster.”
