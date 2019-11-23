According to a new constituency poll from Deltapoll, Chuka Umunna and the Liberal Democrats are within 6% of winning in Cities of London and Westminster – and with a large Labour vote still there to be won over with tactical voting arguments:

In Chelsea and Fulham, another Deltapoll constituency poll shows a big increase in the Liberal Democrat support. This time, though, there is a bigger gap to go to winning for Nicola Horlick and a bigger battle to come over tactical voting:

For all the constituency polls so far, including a third new one from Deltapoll for Hendon constituency, see my round-up here.

