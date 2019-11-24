The very different reaction of Remainers and Leavers to Jo Swinson

There’s an instructive detail in the latest poll from YouGov about the very different reactions of Remain and Leave voters to Jo Swinson during the general election.

Has the election campaign so far made you think better or worse of Jo Swinson, or has it made no difference? Leave voters

Made me think better of her: 5%

Made me think worse of her : 24%

Net: -19% Remain voters

Made me think better of her: 19%

Made me think worse of her: 17%

Net: +2%

Given how firmly the Liberal Democrat pitch is being made at Remain voters, it’s the latter set of numbers which are by far the most important.

