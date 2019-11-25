Adding to yesterday’s news of high-profile Labour support for a Liberal Democrat candidate, today comes news from the Conservative side.

The former Conservative MP for Esher and Walton, which is now represented by Dominic Raab, is urging people to vote for the Liberal Democrat candidate, Monica Harding:

