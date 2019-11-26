Former Conservative MEP: I’ve voted Liberal Democrat

Following-up her stance in the European elections, Julie Girling, the then MEP for the South West who quit the Conservatives, has tweeted about voting Liberal Democrat in the general election:

(Postal votes have already started arriving with voters.)

In backing the Liberal Democrats in the general election, Julie Girling joins many other former Conservatives put off by Boris Johnson’s extremism and by Brexit.

