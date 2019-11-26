Lib Dem manifesto is more generous to the poorest than Labour’s

An important point about the Liberal Democrat general election manifesto: it is more generous to those most in need than Labour’s manifesto.

That graph is taken from the analysis done by the Resolution Foundation.

