Lib Dem manifesto is more generous to the poorest than Labour’s

An important point about the Liberal Democrat general election manifesto: it is more generous to those most in need than Labour’s manifesto.

Jo Maugham QC on Twitter - graph from the Resolution Foundation which shows the Lib Dem Manifesto gives most to the poorestThat graph is taken from the analysis done by the Resolution Foundation.

 

