Liberal Democrats gain council seat from Conservatives with huge swing
Three council by-elections this week: an independent seat, a Conservative seat and a Liberal Democrat one.
Sheringham North, North Norfolk
Liz Withington stood to defend this Liberal Democrat seat.
Wallingford, Oxfordshire
No Liberal Democrat candidate this time, though this is an area where there are Green-Lib Dem local election and general election deals, so not a case of a local party not being able to find a candidate.
Trowbridge Lambrok, Wiltshire
Jo Trigg stood for the Liberal Democrats in this Conservative seat. And wow, was it worth it:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
