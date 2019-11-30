Mixed fortunes for parties from five new constituency polls

This week Deltapoll has ventured outside of London for its constituency polls, with five from across other parts of England.

For Labour, its vote is down in four but up in the one it has the most hopes of winning. For the Lib Dems, beating Dominic Raab looks a very real prospect, though the Portsmouth South polling is disappointing. The others polls, though, point towards the increase in the Lib Dem vote since 2017 being very concentrated into its strongest areas – a sign of the potential for gaining seats if the party can rise further in them. As for the Conservatives, the party’s performance up against independents is looking strong but the risk to Dominic Raab will also raise the question of how many other strongly Remain areas are at threat of loss too.

Beaconsfield

Dominic Grieve looks like the ex-Conservative candidate with the best chance of winning, though he’s still some margin off doing so:

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Esher and Walton

Monica Harding looks to have a strong chance to oust Dominic Raab with this poll matching other previous evidence:

Portsmouth South

A result at odds with the previous constituency poll:

South West Hertfordshire

You can find all the constituency polls published so far here.

