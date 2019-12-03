Councillor quits Conservatives, now backing the Liberal Democrats

News from Fife, the home of nail-bitingly close election results:

A Conservative councillor in Fife has quit the party and revealed she will now back the Lib Dems in a key marginal constituency at next week’s general election.

Linda Holt, who represents the East Neuk and Landward ward, sent her letter of resignation to party bosses on Monday in protest at what she called “deep-rooted dysfunction in the party at local association, council group and Scottish levels”.

The former deputy leader of the Conservative group on Fife Council will now sit at as independent.

The councillor, whose ward is in the UK's most marginal Westminster constituency, will now vote Lib Dem. The North East Fife seat is being defended by the SNP's Stephen Gethins with a majority of just two.