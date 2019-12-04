Very impressive from Jo Swinson in her Andrew Neil interview
Although Boris Johnson is staying frit, Jo Swinson tonight braved the expertise of Andrew Neil’s questioning to be interviewed by him.
And she showed Boris Johnson what a girly swot can do:
(That’s a reference to Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal four times to apologise for problems with antisemitism.)
